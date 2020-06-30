An iconic water taxi approaches Victoria’s Fisherman’s Wharf. (Jennifer Blyth/Black Press Media)

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

The Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue to operate after almost being forced to dock until further notice due to an unsigned operating agreement.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) posted on Twitter Monday evening that the ferry service will continue to operate throughout Victoria’s harbour and make stops along the Causeway Marina and at Fisherman’s Wharf.

RELATED: Victoria harbour authority, ferries at impasse over operating agreement

The Ralmax Group of Companies acquired a majority ownership position of the Victoria Harbour Ferry and signed a lease agreement with the GVHA to ensure continued operation Monday morning.

READ ALSO: Harbour authority CEO charts course for return of cruise ships to post-pandemic Victoria

“While Ralmax is perhaps best known for its commitment to employment lands and responsible industry, the working harbour includes tourism operations as well,” said Ian Maxwell, president and CEO of Ralmax. “The health pandemic hit tourism first and hit them hard. This sector is one of our region’s primary economic generators and it will recover providing we all work together to support local businesses.”

The decision came after discussions over the weekend with the GVHA and the ownership partners of the ferry company, Ralmax acquired 55 per cent of the ferry operation and negotiated a lease wit the GVHA.

“From crisis to opportunity in a weekend. This is a new day and we are all in this together,” said Barry Hobbis, CEO and president of Victoria Harbour Ferries. Hobbis will remain an active partner in Victoria Harbour Ferry and will continue to run the day to day operations of the company.

Included under the Ralmax Group umbrella is Ellice Recycling, Ralmax Contracting, Chew Contracting and the group is a partner in Salish Sea Industrial Services with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.

On Friday the GVHA released a statement about the ferry company refusing to sign an operating agreement that was required for insurance and legal purposes.

More to come…

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Just Posted

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

Sooke celebrates Canada Day with drive-by celebration

There are many ways to celebrate Canada Day this year, said Mayor Maja Tait

Sidney won’t ban new short-term vacation rentals

Council divided evenly 3-3 on plans to ban short-term rentals

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet announced they are ending their on-board seat distancing policies

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read