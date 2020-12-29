Victoria HarbourCats launch inaugural food drive New Year’s Day

The Victoria HarbourCats mascot Harvey strikes a pose before a game at Royal Athletic Park in 2017. The HarbourCats’ inaugural Fill the RV food drive goes ahead Jan. 1 at the Uptown Save-On-Foods. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Vancouver Island baseball teams are overcoming rivalry to help feed community members in need.

The Victoria HarbourCats and the brand new Nanaimo NightOwls have partnered with Arbutus RV for the inaugural ‘Fill the RV’ event. On New Year’s Day, the two West Coast League (WCL) teams will gather food donations from noon to 4 p.m.

“Let’s fill the RV in both cities, to help those who need it most, as we find our way out of this pandemic,” said Jim Swanson, general manager of both teams.

In Greater Victoria, donations will be collected in Saanich at the Save-On-Foods at 3150 Blanshard St. Donations will be given to the Mustard Seed.

The event will be drive-thru style, with staff and volunteers available to take donations from cars. There will be minimal contact in order to follow COVID-19 health protocols.

The HarbourCats 2020 season was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WCL’s 2021 schedule was released in November. In June, the HarbourCats announced that fans can purchase 2021 season tickets at 2018 prices. Season tickets include 27 WCL scheduled games and any exhibition games.

