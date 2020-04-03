Victoria-hosted Francophone Games postponed until 2021

Former Canadian Francophone Games competitor Ella Poirier and Dominique Charlebois had planned to volunteer at the 2020 games, hosted in B.C. for the first time. The Games have been postponed until 2021. (Black Press/News Staff) Former Canadian Francophone Games competitor Ella Poirier and Dominique Charlebois had planned to volunteer at the 2020 games, hosted in B.C. for the first time. The Games have been postponed until 2021. (Black Press/News Staff)

The Canadian Francophone Games set for Oak Bay in July have now been postponed until 2021.

This week’s announcement was no surprise as the Games’ organizers are unable to gather the hundreds of volunteers and staff ahead of the Games.

The Games are a major cultural event that showcase their host town and are estimated to bring tourism and economic revenues up to $3.8 million to Oak Bay and Greater Victoria. Close to 15,000 spectators and tourists are expected to attend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee has postponed the Games and official dates are to be confirmed.

“The 2020 [organizing] team would like to thank all the people involved close and far in the planning of 2020. Thank you for your collaboration and support,” said spokesperson Catherine Lefebvre.

Oak Bay would have been the first B.C. host for the Francophone Games, the eighth edition of the event. The organizing committee is now considering how this delay will affect the ninth edition of the Games, which are tentatively booked for the summer of 2021.

The Games are for Canadian athletes aged 14 to 18 who speak French. During the CF Games, those young Canadians will take part in more than 70 events over 13 disciplines in arts, leadership and sports. The events include visual arts, public speaking, athletics and volleyball. Culinary arts and sailing will also be part of the program during the 2020 CF Games as demonstration disciplines.

The B.C. government committed $500,000 to the games, with more than 1,200 youth expected to participate.

