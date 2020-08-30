Victoria International Airport linked with new COVID-19 case

WestJet flight 3355 landed at YYJ from Vancouver on Aug. 18

The number of flights from or to Victoria International Airport (YYJ) with confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to four following the latest update from the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

WestJet flight 3355, which arrived at Victoria International Airport from Vancouver on Aug. 18, joins three other Victoria flights with COVID-19.

The BCCDC announcement posted Saturday on social media identifies passengers in rows eight to 14 as being more at risk of exposure.

“Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” the provincial agency said on its website.

The first recorded Victoria flight with COVID-19 dates back to March 20 when WestJet flight 195 from Calgary landed in Victoria. Air Canada flight 8073 from Vancouver to Victoria (July 13) and WestJet flight 538 from Victoria to Calgary (July 29) also recorded COVID-19.

The BCCDC Saturday also identified the following flights as flights with COVID-19: Swoop flight 200 from Abbotsford to Edmonton on Aug. 14; Air Canada flight 303 from Montreal to Vancouver on Aug. 16; Swoop flight 202 from Edmonton to Abbotsford on Aug. 17; and Alaska Airlines flight 3304 from Seattle to Vancouver on Aug. 17.

