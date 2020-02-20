The editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers selected VAA as one top employers in the province. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria International Airport named one of the best employers in B.C.

Cited reasons include its training programs and tuition subsidies

Victoria International Airport has emerged as one of the best places to work in the British Columbia.

The editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers selected VAA as a top employer in the province. Cited reasons include its training programs and tuition subsidies; its airport’s on-site fitness facility; its multi-use path on the property as well its support of employees to get involved in the community.

The editors also praise the airport for matching charitable donations of up to $5,000, asking employees for feedback on which initiatives to support; and allowing employees time off to volunteer. The airport also receives credit for fostering teamwork and work-life balance through flexible work schedules and long service recognition.

RELATED: Victoria International Airport leader theorizes speculation tax led to decline in passenger numbers

“We’re proud to receive this recognition,” said Geoff Dickson, VAA’s president and CEO. “We work as a team, and being recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers is a direct reflection of the dedication and commitment of VAA staff that built and sustain an exceptional workplace and, the employment practices being recognized.”

BC’s Top Employers annual competition is marking its 15th anniversary with a special designation that recognizes employers leading their industries as work places. Editors evaluated businesses along a number of criteria, including physical workplace; work atmosphere and social health; financial and family benefits and community involvement among others. The survey compares employers to other organizations in their field to rate the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

RELATED: New wing opens at Victoria International Airport

Victoria International Airport is Canada 11th busiest airport with over 1.9 million passengers per year. CNN Travel rated Victoria among one of the top 10 most-loved airports in the world and Airports Council International named it not once, but twice the ‘Best Regional Airport in North America.’

A not-for-profit organization, Victoria Airport Authority has been managing the airport on behalf of surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

