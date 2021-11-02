Victoria is the latest municipality to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

City of Victoria employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the early days of next year. (Black Press Media file photo)

City of Victoria employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the early days of next year.

The city has given its workers a Jan. 5, 2022, deadline for when they’ll have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, but it’s still working on how to address situations where employees don’t comply with the policy.

A news release said the January deadline gives sufficient time for employees who have not yet received their first dose to become fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines are the strongest prevention measure we have against COVID-19,” said city manager Jocelyn Jenkyns, in a statement. “This vaccine requirement will continue to protect employees in all of our workplaces, as well as members of the public who we interact with.”

Several local governments have announced similar requirements in recent weeks. Esquimalt and Central Saanich civil servants will need to show proof they’ve received two doses by Dec. 20, while Capital Regional District employees will have to do so as of Dec. 13.

The release did not specify whether members of the Victoria Police Department, which serves both Victoria and Esquimalt, would have to meet Esquialt’s earlier deadline.

The City of Victoria said it’s finalizing details of addressing cases where employees don’t comply with the requirement and also don’t have legitimate grounds for accommodation under the B.C. Human Rights Code.

Although the policy doesn’t apply to elected officials, the news release said all of Victoria’s council members have confirmed they’re fully vaccinated.

The release added the requirement aligns with the province announcing that all B.C. Public Service employees are required to be vaccinated. All city employees will be subject to the requirement, regardless of where they work.

