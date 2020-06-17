Crystal Irene Buchan will begin her one month suspension starting on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020

Crystal Irene Buchan began her one month suspension Tuesday

A Victoria lawyer has been suspended for one month, starting on Tuesday – the day her last suspension ended.

Crystal Irene Buchan, in the course of representing her client in family proceedings in the Provincial Court of B.C., was found to have failed to sign and enter two court orders in a timely manner. She was also found to have failed to respond to numerous inquires about the status of the two orders with reasonable promptness.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court bans Victoria man from practising law

A hearing panel of the Law Society ordered the suspension after considering the “serious nature of the misconduct” and her professional record, which “shows a pattern of poor client service and failure to respond to communications.”

READ ALSO: Victoria immigration lawyer has rights revoked after lying to many clients

According to the Law Society, the panel found her conduct to be a “marked departure from the standard” the society expects of lawyers and that it constitutes professional misconduct.

Buchan also served a 45-day suspension from May 1 to June 15 for similar misconduct on a different matter.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lawyers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

Just Posted

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt crews hit the track in 24-hour relay June 27

Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020

Crystal Irene Buchan began her one month suspension Tuesday

Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

Drive-thru open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside municipal hall

Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Peninsula Streams Society expects 3,000 more coho to return to spawn

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Mowi providing salmon donations to Vancouver Island food banks throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Passing nurse ensures survival of 2 people who overdosed on Duncan street

Both taken to hospital

Most Read