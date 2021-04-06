Victoria limits block of Vancouver Street to southbound traffic only for 18 months

Northbound travel between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue closed as of April 6

Northbound traffic through the block of Vancouver Street between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue is closed for 18 months starting April 6. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

One block of Vancouver Street officially reduced to single-lane southbound traffic on April 6, to allow two development projects more space.

The 1400-block of the street, between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue, is closed to northbound traffic for the next 18 months. The City of Victoria hopes by closing the lane entirely, it will minimize traffic delays on Johnson Street while crews work to build 214 new rental units.

On Tuesday, workers began paving the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. By next week, they are scheduled to have installed a landscaped northbound traffic diverter.

Temporary protected bike lanes will be installed on each side of the southbound lane and pedestrian and wheelchair access will be maintained at all times.

Once construction activities are complete, permanent bike lanes will be installed. The projects also promise expanded sidewalks, a new landscaped boulevard, public seating, metered parking and commercial loading zones.

