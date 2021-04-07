Victoria Literacy Connection launches ‘Toonies for Tutoring’

The Victoria Literacy Connection (VLC) launched ‘Toonies for Tutoring’ in March, which encourages book club participants to bring a toonie to meetings, and donate the funds to their organization. All of the funds will go towards free programs offered by the VLC, which are delivered by volunteers. (Black Press Media file)

Toonies are the ticket for helping support literacy in Greater Victoria.

The Victoria Literacy Connection (VLC) launched ‘Toonies for Tutoring’ in March, which encourages book club participants to bring a toonie to meetings, and donate the funds to their organization. All of the funds will go towards free programs offered by the VLC, which are delivered by volunteers.

“One in five Greater Victoria adults need better literacy skills to fully participate in society. Many children need better literacy skills to keep up in school,” said the VLC in a news release.

The VLC provides free learning programs for people of all ages, including the eReading Club, Reading Partners, Noisy Kids Reading Club, one-on-one tutoring, English conversation, computer literacy, inmate tutoring and the child-adult pen pal program. The organization operates solely on donations and grants.

“The book clubs that are already collecting toonies have made this a meaningful part of their book club experience, and we know that there are many other reading groups in the region that would also find a lot of value in participating in this initiative,” stated Barbara Newton, VLC board chair in the release. “The groups often comment on what an easy way this is to help others improve their literacy.”

The VLC noted reading challenges such as “fines” for not reading, or silent auctions, are great ways for book clubs to increase their donations.

For more information visit www.victorialiteracyconnection.com.

