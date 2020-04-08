Victoria Literacy Connection offers free e-reading club for kids

Kids with Grade 2-5 reading levels can join the club

Kids can join an e-reading club with the Victoria Literacy Connection. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kids looking for a good read, or parents looking for an educational activity can now turn to e-reading groups presented by the Victoria Literacy Connection (VLC).

The VLC is starting new e-reading groups on April 10 for kids with reading levels from Grades 2 to 5.

Kids with a Grade 2 and 3 reading level will read a number of books, while Grades 4 and 5 can choose between Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling and the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.

“We can’t continue all of our regular programming with the coronavirus,” explained Christine Bossi, executive director of the VLC. “But this way kids aren’t twiddling their thumbs.”

The reading sessions, which will be limited to groups of three plus a volunteer, will all be run online through a secured video conferencing service.

Everything is free, and kids are not required to have their own copies of the books, as the VLC is subscribed to an online book service that can be shared on screen.

“Everyone will have a chance to read and receive support,” Bossi said.

All volunteers, she noted, have had background checks done to make sure everyone is safe.

The program is open to kids in school districts 61, 62 and 63. Presently the groups are limited in size, but Bossi said that if there’s a large demand more groups will be created.

The groups are scheduled to run until May 1.

Anyone interested in registering can head to victorialiteracyconnection.ca

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

