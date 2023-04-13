The doors to Victoria City Hall have been locked since late October 2022. Visitors can get in using a doorbell. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

The doors to Victoria City Hall have been locked since late October 2022. Visitors can get in using a doorbell. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Victoria locking city hall doors during day, mayor says it won’t impact accessibility

Mayor Marianne Alto says the doorbell system is common among government buildings

Entry to Victoria City Hall requires visitors to ring a doorbell because the doors are locked, but city officials don’t think that is impacting accessibility.

Colleen Mycroft, manager of executive operations and city communications, told Black Press Media the doorbell at the entrance of city hall was implemented toward the end of October 2022, but there is always someone there to let people in.

“They’ve been locked since, I believe, the end of October, beginning of November so this is not new at all,” she said. “It’s more just like any other provincial or federal building or CTV’s building, you just ring the bell and either our ambassador comes to get you or if he’s busy escorting someone up to the planning centre or somewhere else, then there is a backup security there so folks can always get into the hall. So that is the reason for the security is that we can’t not let folks into city hall so we always need someone in the lobby manning the doors.”

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said that while there was no inciting incident for the locked doors, it has been used simply as a way to manage the flow of people into the building and assist visitors with directions and information.

Alto also said that since there is always someone there to let people in, the locked doors don’t hinder accessibility.

“It is pretty typical of government buildings now, to have some management on the number of people coming in, but I don’t think it impacts the accessibility,” she said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Grannies’ serenade Victoria mayor to take action on gentrification downtown

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City HallCity of Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province setting up 12 ‘hubs’ around B.C. dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders
Next story
No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says

Just Posted

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)
No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says

Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Man charged after loaded revolver, almost 500 rounds of ammunition seized in Saanich

Scorched garden beds and contaminated soil are all that remains after an April 8 inferno at the Oaklands Community Association gardens. (Photo by Sandy Robertson)
‘It’s a huge blow’: Fire damage seeps deep into soil and souls for Victoria community gardeners

John Lukie was named best goal tender at the 2023 International Air Traffic Controller Hockey tournament, held in Charlotte, N.C. Lukie has been working toward the recognition since he first put on the pads in 2008. (Courtesy of John Lukie)
‘Totally unexpected’: Sidney man named top netminder at international hockey tournament