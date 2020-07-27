Canada Post is asking the public to keep their dogs restrained during deliveries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Canada Post asks public to keep pets contained

Victoria postal workers are asking residents to keep their dogs secure after more than a dozen dog-related incidents in the first half of 2020.

According to Canada Post, carriers in Victoria have experienced 18 dog incidents in Victoria so far this year. The nation-wide delivery service is asking the public not to allow dogs to approach employees.

RELATED: Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack

“This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites,” Canada Post said in a statement. “A way to prevent your dog from approaching our employees is to keep them in another room for the time of the delivery.”

Delivery agents bring mail to millions of Canadian homes every day and roughly 41 per cent of those homes have dogs, Canada Post said. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and summer season, many people are now home to receive deliveries, increasing the risk of dog interactions.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail.”

RELATED: Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada PostDogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay Police impound new driver’s car for drinking and driving
Next story
Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Just Posted

Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Kenn Mount recommends everyone follow B.C. FireSmart guidelines

Advocacy groups seek to provide long-lasting support for Sooke’s homeless population

New space secured for Sooke homeless at former Speed Source Fitness building

Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Canada Post asks public to keep pets contained

Large black bear spotted near Goldstream Trestle

No injuries to hikers, B.C. Conservation Service notified

Highlands brush fire sparked by dead tree falling on power line

Fire chief renews call to stay vigilant during dry season

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

Most Read