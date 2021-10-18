(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Man in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday

A 34-year-old Victoria man was arrested for an alleged indecent act near Edward Milne Community School in Sooke last week.

At noon on Wednesday (Oct. 13), police were called to investigate several reports of a man committing an indecent act in a truck parked near the high school in the 6200-block of Sooke Road.

“Prior to police arrival, the man fled. However, witness reports were instrumental in allowing officers to identify the man,” said Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

The truck and driver were located later in the day by police, and the suspect was arrested.

Andrew Durant is charged with an indecent act in a public place. He is in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday (Oct. 21).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Crown seeks 10-plus years for Island man in box cutter attack
Next story
B.C. could be home to 500,000 Indigenous people by 2041

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a vacant building in Sooke on Oct. 13. (Graeme Roy - The Canadian Press)
Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

Lansdowne Middle School was one of four Greater Victoria schools added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend