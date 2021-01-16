Victoria man arrested for ramming minivan into occupied police vehicle

Victoria police arrested a man Jan. 15 after he rammed his minivan into an occupied police vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who rammed his minivan into an occupied police vehicle in Victoria on Friday night before fleeing the scene has been arrested.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, an officer driving in the 600-block of Finlayson Street spotted a minivan traveling toward him at a high speed and swerving dangerously over the centre line.

After the minivan driver narrowly missed hitting the officer’s vehicle, it fled the scene. The officer followed the driver to the parking lot of a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street where the driver proceeded to ram the minivan into a different police vehicle that was parked there.

The driver fled the scene again before losing control and striking a cement retaining wall nearby. VicPD and Saanich officers arrested the man and had him transported to hospital. He was cleared and taken to cells to await court.

The officer who was rammed by the suspect’s minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not complete his shift.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

