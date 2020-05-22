Victoria man arrested in suspected weapons smuggling incident in Sooke

West Shore police service dog Erik assisted Sooke RCMP in tracking down a suspect in possession of a number of guns. (West Shore RCMP)

A West Shore police dog helped Sooke officers arrest a man with multiple weapons Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Sooke RCMP were called to Wadams Way, where someone had reported a “suspicious occurrence” with several unknown men, possibly involving guns.

Police were told that the men had been moving the firearms either to or from a car backed up into the woods.

When Sooke officers arrived on scene, they immediately found a man carrying several guns. Police started giving him directions, but the man started running away, dropping several “long gun styled firearms” as he ran. Police secured the guns but the man kept running, cutting through residential yards in the area.

That’s when the canines were called in.

The West Shore RCMP police dog services arrived on scene, and police dog Erik began searching the area, quickly finding the man hiding in some bushes. At first, the suspect tried to lie about who he was, but shortly after the man, who was determined to be from Victoria, confirmed his identity.

“This was a dynamic situation that happened very quickly from the time of the first call to the suspect being caught,” says a statement from Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden, Sooke RCMP Detachment Commander. “The reports from the public calling in as they saw us running after this male, absolutely helped us locate him safely. Even though the suspect had several firearms, he did not threaten anyone, or any police officers.”

The man is now in custody and police say an investigation into his intention with the firearms and where he obtained them is ongoing.

The Sooke RCMP is requesting anyone who has information on this situation to please contact the Sooke RCMP Detachment at 250-642-5241.

