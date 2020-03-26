VicPD say one man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Victoria man. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man dies after being assaulted with a weapon

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case

Victoria police say a man has died after being assaulted with a weapon, prompting a homicide investigation.

On March 16 around 2:30 p.m., police were called to a multi-residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for reports a man injured after he was assaulted with a weapon.

The man had serious injuries and was sent to hospital for critical care.

ALSO READ: VicPD evaluating protocols in response to COVID-19

On Wednesday, March 18, police arrested a suspect in relation to the case in the 3100-block of Douglas Street.

On Wednesday, March 25, the victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to one another and that this was an isolated incident, with no further risk to public safety.

The file is now being investigated by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU). Anyone with information about the event, including witnesses, is asked to call VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

VicPD

