Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has deactivated her Twitter account as of Sunday morning, July 19. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria mayor deactivates Twitter account “for now”

Lisa Helps tweeted about “negative people and irrelevant comments” on Saturday

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has deactivated her Twitter account, as confirmed Sunday morning.

This move comes a day after she had tweeted about negative people with “irrelevant comments” to have a more positive outlook on the city. In a tweet in the afternoon of July 18, she pointed out that the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub, a maritime centre proposed in the downtown core, was a positive for the city’s future.

“As soon as I had posted, a whole bunch of comments about homelessness and tenting came into the feed,” said Helps in a recent blog post. “And comments on my performance as mayor. […] I can take criticism. You don’t sign up for a job like this if you can’t.”

In the blog post, Helps goes on to say that when negative commentators point out problems that are “irrelevant to the matter”, it creates an ongoing negative story about Victoria.

The mayor acknowledged that the homelessness crisis in the city has worsened during COVID-19. She shines a spotlight on Victoria 3.0, the city’s blueprint for sustained recovery post-pandemic. She also points out the surge in outdoor patios in the downtown and village centres, plus the arts and culture events popping up throughout the city.

“I’ll be back at some point when the time feels right,” said Helps. “I’m taking a break from Twitter to give all these community efforts the opportunity to shine, without detraction on my Twitter feed.”

READ MORE: Victoria mayor advocates finding shelter for people during COVID-19 pandemic

ALSO READ: Hotels might not be best option for Victoria’s homeless population

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of VictoriaLisa Helps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii
Next story
ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Just Posted

Port Renfrew cuts cord from SEAPARC funding

Funds will be reallocated through Sooke and Juan de Fuca

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Victoria’s median asking rent for one-bedroom hits $1,600

Rent prices up 15 per cent since 2019: PadMapper

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read