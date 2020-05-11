City Hall Victoria Centennial Square (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria mayor scales back daily updates for residents

Safe distancing, reopening restaurants and businesses on the agend for May 14 meeting

Recovery, gardens and a scaling back of daily updates are all on the agenda for Victoria council.

Council will talk support for local restaurants and businesses and how to help them reopen safely during its Thursday, May 14 committee meeting, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said during her daily briefing May 8. Council will also continue the conversation on ensuring enough public space for safe physical distancing.

Victoria has already slimmed street parking in James Bay and Quadra Village in a bid to allow more space for pedestrians.

RELATED: Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

Much like other municipalities across the region, Victoria has noted an increased demand for garden waste drop-off and opens a temporary site starting May 12. Victoria residents can drop off yard waste Tuesdays to Fridays from May 12 to 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Athletic Park parking lot. This temporary service is in addition to the Saturday Garden Waste Drop-off service at the Public Works Yard.

Helps has held daily updates, shared live on the City of Victoria Facebook page, since April in a bid to update residents on the response to the ongoing pandemic. Those live streams shift to twice weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. starting May 12.

For more information on Victoria’s response to the pandemic victoria.ca/covid19response.

RELATED: City of Victoria looks to shift tens of millions in 2020 budget due to COVID-19


City of VictoriaCoronavirus

