Victoria Military Music Festival returns to form with sunset ceremony

The free ceremony will be held at Topaz Park the evening of Saturday, May 21

Petty Officer Greg Sly plays trumpet in the Naden Band during a 2011 remembrance day ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Military Music Festival has announced its public emergence from the COVID pandemic: a Military Sunset ceremony held at Topaz Park on the evening of May 21.

The free ceremony will commence at 6:30 p.m., with the Highlands game site opening to attendees after 6 p.m.

“In recognition and celebration of Her Majesty, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the ceremony will feature pomp and circumstance along with some fabulous military skills,” said Victoria Military Music Festival Society media contact Kevin Carle in a news release.

Feature performances will include The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy; the Canadian Armed Forces Massed Military Pipes and Drums; the Lord Strathcona’s Horse Regiment Ceremonial Mounted Troop Musical Ride; The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team “The Sky Hawks” and the University of Washington Huskies Marching Band.

“We are looking forward to live performances once again and are thrilled to be working with the Victoria Highland Games Association to provide a weekend of fun, celebration and entertainment”, said Roger McGuire, chairman of the Victoria Military Music Festival Society.

