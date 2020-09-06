Luke Ramsey’s Family Vacation, part of his Real Cloud exhibition, is on display at Madrona Gallery, Sept. 12 to 26. (Luke Ramsey Image)

Victoria muralist goes big with gallery exhibition

Luke Ramsey exhibits 20 paintings, sketches this month at Madrona Gallery

Local muralist and former City of Victoria artist in residence Luke Ramsey will host his latest show at Madrona Gallery in September.

The show is called Real Cloud and it’s Ramsey’s second exhibition featuring paintings as well as Ramsey’s highly intricate and dense sketches. Real Cloud runs Sept. 12 to 26.

Madrona has represented Ramsey since he emerged in 2012 and has a very longstanding relationship with him. Back then Ramsey’s work was predominantly drawings, recalls gallery owner Michael Warren.

“We started showing his work through an exhibition called Compatibles, in 2012, then Offlines, and then in 2017 Ramsey had his first showing of paintings called Out In It,” Warren said.

It’s a major showing of Ramsey’s work with 16 paintings and six drawings in the show.

“The premise stems from considering dependencies on the digital cloud – uploading data, messages, photos and art, while considering that real clouds don’t store large amounts of data in the same way,” Ramsey said. “A real cloud may store a moment of visual data, but clouds change and evolve and don’t need servers.”

READ ALSO: Artist Luke Ramsey explains inspiration behind new Oak Bay mural

Ramsey is known for his recent murals such as the Parade of Play on the Oak Bay Public Works building (overlooking the Jack Wallace Memorial Track), Hollywood Park and Vic West (which were collaborations with Andrew Dick).

A Visit With The Grandparents, a 48×48 oil on canvas, is part of Mary Ann Laing’s From The Heart show at West End Gallery, Sept. 12 to 24. (Mary Ann Laing Image)

“The sketches and now the paintings are really intriguing work, and it’s been really exciting to see him evolve as an artist,” Warren said.

“His tight drawings are highly intricate and really diverse in terms of texture and marking.

“It’s a joy to see him bring in the esthetics from large and public projects into the work he’s able to present in a gallery.”

Madrona Gallery (606 View St.) will hold a small opening with Ramsey in attendance based on what space they have, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees can expect to wait in line.

West End Gallery, at the corner of Broad and View streets, is hosting Mary Ann Laing’s From My Heart to Yours from Sept. 12 to 24. The Victoria-based Laing has been painting for over 30 years and is inspired by the landscapes around Vancouver Island. Her colourful and playful renditions of beloved places bring joy to the viewer, said Amy Boyle of West End Gallery.

“Using oils, her colour palette is a rich combination of complementary blues and oranges with the ever-present lush greens associated with the West Coast landscape,” Boyle said. “With each painting, she tells a story and Mary Ann is able to bring the viewer on a visual journey where you can bring your own experience and layer it with hers.”

The newest collection is inspired by memories of places Laing visited with her husband and children over the past decades, she said.

Lorna Dockstader’s Chesterman Beach, on a 24- by 36-inch acrylic on canvas is available at The Avenue gallery in Oak Bay. (Lorna Dockstader Image)

“I hope to draw people into the world of peace and joy I recall as we explored these various spots on Vancouver Island. My works are not to copy the physical, but to communicate the spirit of those glorious moments that remain in my heart for the rest of time.”

This month the Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay is featuring Lorna Dockstader, Eunmi Conacher and the jewelry of Angela and Ryan Rosenberg, known as A&R Jewellery.

Dockstader has been painting for over 20 years and was elected a senior member of the Federation of Canadian Artists in 2002. She believes that subtracting non-essentials, as well as the use of elegant colours and neutrals, achieves her desired result. Conacher studied in Korea, Australia, and Japan.

Since immigrating to Canada over 20 years ago, she’s has lived in Whistler, Nanaimo, and now calls Sooke home, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. She is an associate member of the Federation of Canadian Artists. The Rosenbergs have been creating jewelry together since 2007 and reside in Creston where their silversmithing studio was born in their hillside house.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Two injured in Pat Bay Highway crash near Sidney
Next story
Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

Just Posted

Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

Saanich police say mishandling of burning substance can cost up to $575 under Wildfire Act

Victoria muralist goes big with gallery exhibition

Luke Ramsey exhibits 20 paintings, sketches this month at Madrona Gallery

MISSING: Saanich police searching for missing teen with autism

Peter Jones, 18, believed to be in downtown Victoria

Police issue warning after 40 needles found in Victoria park

City staff report improperly discarded needles in park garbage

Greater Victoria burger sales to benefit children’s literacy

United Way and Big Wheel Burger team up for fundraiser

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Inside the ongoing mission to scrub clean B.C.’s wild beaches

Six-week coastal expedition going to run out of time before it runs out of garbage

Most Read