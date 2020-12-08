GoFundMe named Victoria Canada’s most generous city in 2020. This year donors raised more than $85,000 to support the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm when its income was impacted by COVID-19. (GoFundMe)

Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Community rallied behind Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, single parents

This may have been a hard year economically, but many Victorians still reached into their pockets to help their community.

Victoria was named Canada’s most generous city in GoFundMe’s annual Year in Giving report. B.C.’s garden city had more donations per capita than any other city in the country.

One of the top fundraisers was the ‘Goat Fund Us’ for the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, which raked in $86,569 – nearly $15,000 more than it’s goal.

The local family farm, a feature of Beacon Hill Park for more than 35 years, typically raises its funds through visitor donations, but had to close in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In it’s appeal, the farm says those donations cover the costs of running the farm and tending to its more than 100 animals.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

Another popular fundraiser was the Run for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre Society, which pulled in $12,675 – surpassing its $12,000-goal.

The money supported a pair of Greater Victoria runners on a marathon from Port Hardy to Mile 0 in Victoria – a more than 500-kilometre trek.

“Both of us have experienced first hand the struggles of being raised by a single parent,” wrote organizers Jack Amos and Joe Robertson. “We hope the money that is raised gives single parents some respite and support from their challenging lives.”

Victoria took the top spot ahead of Kelowna B.C., Kingston, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask. and Calgary, Alta, respectively.

RELATED: Greater Victoria pair finishes running length of Vancouver Island a day early

