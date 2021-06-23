Victoria needs your input on planned upgrades to Government Street downtown

Current street furniture, street lights and trees nearing the end of their useful life

The City of Victoria is asking for the public’s input on new amenities to be included in the Government Street Refresh project, as current street furniture, trees and traffic signals reach the end of their life cycle.

Residents can fill out a survey or submit written, illustrated or video ideas at engage.victoria.ca until July 11. The input will help inform a “long-term, pedestrian-focused concept design and implementation strategy,” for the project, according to a city news release.

The city would like to know: “What do you value most, and what would you like to see improved on Government Street between Pandora Avenue and Humboldt Street?”

The request for input is the first of three stages for engaging with the Victoria community on the Government Street project. A draft design concept will be presented for additional feedback in the fall. The concept will then be refined according to initial feedback until January 2022, when a second concept will be presented for further feedback.

The Government Street Refresh final concept will be presented for council consideration in early 2022.

“We want to continue to support downtown businesses impacted by the pandemic and build on the success of the city’s Build Back Victoria program,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “Making Government Street a people-priority street is an action of the City’s Strategic Plan and other planning guiding documents.”

