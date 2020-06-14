Tahlia Ludlow, communications manager, says its been heartening to see the outpouring of community support for the Red Cedar Café. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria non-profit café on track to serve 10,000 meals this month

Red Cedar Café community meal program fueled by volunteers

A Victoria non-profit delivering free, healthy meals to people in need reached a landmark moment and is already preparing for another.

On June 4, the Red Cedar Café delivered its 5,000th healthy meal to a member of the community, and hopes to deliver its 10,000th before the end of the month. Operating out of the former Willie’s Bakery on Johnson Street, the café has been providing free meals to seniors, people in self-isolation and other vulnerable community members since April.

Communications manager Tahlia Ludlow says organizers saw the need after non-profits like Our Place and the Cool Aid Society had to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It seems like there’s a lot of joy [that] we’re bringing in a pretty scary time,” she said. “Whether it’s the reply from a woman in her 80s who hasn’t left her apartment in 10 weeks … or the volunteers who are so happy to have a purpose again.”

READ ALSO: How Greater Victoria’s non-profit sector is handling the pandemic

A few months into the pandemic and the organization is providing about 1,200 free meals each week, with its 160 volunteers working day in and day out like a well-oiled charitable machine.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, volunteers do cooking and prep work. Wednesdays are mostly for packaging, and on Thursdays and Sundays the organization distributes the meals – through pick-up, dine-in or contactless delivery. The food is offered on a donation basis for those who are able.

Donations have poured in from around the community – chefs, restaurants, grocery stores and other non-profits have made the endeavour possible by offering up food and time, free of charge.

Ludlow says organizers and volunteers are fundraising to keep the operation running, even as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

“We’re hoping to keep this going moving forward to run as a non-profit restaurant,” she said. “We have people relying on us for food and we don’t want to take that away.”

For information about volunteering with the Red Cedar Café or ordering meals, visit redcedarcafe.ca or call 778-817-0395.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusrestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced
Next story
COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

Just Posted

One dead following motorcycle crash on Malahat

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday

Victoria non-profit café on track to serve 10,000 meals this month

Red Cedar Café community meal program fueled by volunteers

From emerging artists to rare pieces, Madrona Gallery in Victoria turns 10

Seven-foot Ted Harrison piece latest to come through gallery

Saanich Peninsula communities create more outdoor space for eateries

Central Saanich and Sidney are moving ahead with various measures

William Head prison escapees charged in homicide of Metchosin man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

Most Read