Victoria officer bit while arresting assault suspect

Three people receive medical treatment after random downtown assault

A Victoria police officer received medical treatment after being bitten while attempting to arrest a woman in connection to two random downtown assaults.

VicPD were called to the intersection of Government and Wharf streets at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday (July 18), for a report of a woman randomly assaulting two people.

When the first officer arrived, a woman was being held by two people. When the officer moved to take the woman into custody, she fought and bit him, according to a release from VicPD.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the woman had approached two people, confronted them then assaulted each of them. The victims were able to hold the woman while a nearby witness called police. While they were restraining her, the pair said she spat in their faces.

The two victims also received medical treatment after the incident.

The arrested woman was held in police custody until she was deemed sober and was released on conditions with a pending court date.

