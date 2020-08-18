Victoria officers seek high-risk missing woman last seen Sunday

Police say Brandi Sheen last seen Aug. 16. (Courtesy VicPD)

Anyone who sees Brandi Sheen is asked to call 911

Victoria Police hope the public can help them find a Victoria woman last seen on Sunday.

Considered a high-risk missing woman, Brandi Sheen was last seen Aug. 16, and officers want to ensure she’s safe, according to a news release.

Sheen, 36, is described as 5’4” and 120 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Sheen is asked to call 911. Those with information on where she may be is asked to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.