Victoria officers seek high-risk missing woman last seen Sunday

Anyone who sees Brandi Sheen is asked to call 911

Police say Brandi Sheen last seen Aug. 16. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria Police hope the public can help them find a Victoria woman last seen on Sunday.

Considered a high-risk missing woman, Brandi Sheen was last seen Aug. 16, and officers want to ensure she’s safe, according to a news release.

Sheen, 36, is described as 5’4” and 120 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Sheen is asked to call 911. Those with information on where she may be is asked to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria officers seek high-risk missing woman last seen Sunday

Anyone who sees Brandi Sheen is asked to call 911

