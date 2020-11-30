Victoria police issued tickets to two Victoria party hosts Saturday night, according to VicPD Chief Del Manak. (Unsplash)

Victoria police issued tickets to two Victoria party hosts Saturday night, according to VicPD Chief Del Manak. (Unsplash)

Victoria partiers hid in closets, bedrooms in an attempt to avoid fines

Police gave out COVID-19 tickets to two separate parties

Victoria police issued $2,530 worth of tickets to house parties Saturday evening.

VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted Sunday that two separate COVID-19 tickets were issued after two separate calls for house parties – with one party receiving $2,300 worth of fines and the other receiving a $230 fine.

Manak wrote that hosts lied to police about who they were, the number of guests, and hid people in bedrooms and closets.

“Best tip, don’t host a party in the first place,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Partying Victoria-area youth told police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

In August, the B.C. government announced that fines of up $2,000 could be issued to people who organize unsafe gatherings or ignore provincial health orders related to mass gatherings or events, including party buses and limousines.

The fines can be applied to organizers of private parties or gatherings of more than 50 people, but events with less than 50 people in attendance can still be subject to fines if people don’t have enough space to maintain two metres of physical distancing or if a gathering is held at an accommodation rental site with more than five guests in attendance.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said that in cases of “particularly egregious contraventions” or repeat offences, police can recommend charges.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Just Posted

BC Hydro is reporting several outages in Sooke Monday morning. (BC Hydro/Facebook)
More than 3,000 Sooke properties without power Monday morning

Outages under investigation by BC Hydro

Victoria police issued tickets to two Victoria party hosts Saturday night, according to VicPD Chief Del Manak. (Unsplash)
Victoria partiers hid in closets, bedrooms in an attempt to avoid fines

Police gave out COVID-19 tickets to two separate parties

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong wind whips Greater Victoria

Winds predicted to subside by Monday afternoon

Island Health has confirmed the first long term care facility outbreak in Greater Victoria at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. (Google Maps)
Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria

Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich confirms one positive staff member

(left to right) BC Premier John Horgan, government employee Su-Mei MacDonnell, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Dean, and Langford Mayor Stewart Young at the announcement of a new government space located in Langford in November 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pilot project to move government employees to West Shore pushed to early 2021

Construction set to complete by end of December

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Nov. 20 WestJet flight 3171 has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
Fifth COVID-19 exposure reported on flight at Comox airport

Another exposure risk from flight originating in Calgary

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan announce $5 billion emergency fund for COVID-19 unemployment and other relief, B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
Carole James stays on to advise B.C. Premier John Horgan

Retired finance minister to earn a dollar a year

Langley RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the Riverside Calvary church in Langley in the 9600 block of 201 Street for holding an in-person service on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, despite a provincial COVID-19 related ban (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

Calvary church was fined $2,300 for defying provincial order

A pedestrian makes their way through the snow in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Wild winter, drastic swings in store for Canada this year: Weather Network

In British Columbia and the Prairies, forecasters are calling for above-average snowfall levels

NDP Leader John Horgan, left, speaks as local candidate Ravi Kahlon listens during a campaign stop at Kahlon’s home in North Delta, B.C., on April 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team approach

Kahlon, 41, said he will consult broadly on the recovery

Most Read