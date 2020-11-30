Victoria partiers hid in closets, bedrooms in an attempt to avoid fines

Victoria police issued tickets to two Victoria party hosts Saturday night, according to VicPD Chief Del Manak. (Unsplash)

Victoria police issued $2,530 worth of tickets to house parties Saturday evening.

VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted Sunday that two separate COVID-19 tickets were issued after two separate calls for house parties – with one party receiving $2,300 worth of fines and the other receiving a $230 fine.

Manak wrote that hosts lied to police about who they were, the number of guests, and hid people in bedrooms and closets.

“Best tip, don’t host a party in the first place,” he wrote.

In August, the B.C. government announced that fines of up $2,000 could be issued to people who organize unsafe gatherings or ignore provincial health orders related to mass gatherings or events, including party buses and limousines.

The fines can be applied to organizers of private parties or gatherings of more than 50 people, but events with less than 50 people in attendance can still be subject to fines if people don’t have enough space to maintain two metres of physical distancing or if a gathering is held at an accommodation rental site with more than five guests in attendance.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said that in cases of “particularly egregious contraventions” or repeat offences, police can recommend charges.

