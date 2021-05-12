Victoria police aim to make mass arrests during #VicPDWarrantWednesday

Victoria police will be working to arrest as many people with active warrants as possible during #VicPDWarrantWednesday May 12. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers will be working to nab as many people with active warrants as possible during their #VicPDWarrantWednesday enforcement project May 12.

A 25-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear in court related to an assault and breach of probation file was the first to be arrested Wednesday morning. Officers located her in the 800-block of Hillside Avenue.

Shortly after, police arrested a 45-year-old man in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue who was wanted for possession of a counterfeit currency.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Divers find partial human skull in Gorge Waterway

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria