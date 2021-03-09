Victoria police arrest man following assault, smashed glass door

Victoria police arrested a man Monday night (March 8) after a business reported him stealing merchandise, assaulting an employee and smashing its glass door. (Black Press Media file photo)

After someone stole from a business, assaulted someone and damaged property, Victoria police arrested a suspect Monday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street shortly after 6 p.m. on March 8 for a report a man had assaulted a staff member and smashed a glass door. Upon arriving, officers learned the suspect had stolen items from the store and, when confronted, assaulted a staff member leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries. He then smashed the business’s door and fled.

Police located and arrested a suspect at a temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street. He was also arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for assault with a weapon related to an incident in Vancouver.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read