Victoria police arrest man recently released from L.A. correctional facility

Man seen throwing a television through a suite window

Calls of a man throwing rocks at a building and smashing windows led police to arrest a man who came to Victoria from Los Angeles, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department.

VicPD was called on April 30 around 2 a.m. and officers arrived to see a man throw a T.V. out the window of a suite in the 1600-block of Quadra Street.

Police Service Dog Zender was deployed alongside officers to contain the suspect and determine if anyone else was in the suite and at risk. Hearing Zender barking, the man gave himself up and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect then told officers he had committed a mischief in the 800-block of Dunsmuir Road in Esquimalt earlier. Officers estimate thousands of dollars of damage at the two locations.

Officers learned that the man had been released from a correctional facility in L.A. the week before. He was taken to VicPD cells to be held for morning court. While at cells the man made statements that caused staff and officers concern for his mental health and he was taken to hospital for an assessment.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call VicPD 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calls of a man throwing rocks at a building and smashing windows led police to arrest a man who came to Victoria from Los Angeles, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department.
