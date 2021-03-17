Victoria police arrest suspect after assault on shelter staff

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at a shelter he had been banned from entering the week before.

Police were called to a community shelter in the 2900-block of Douglas Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Officers chased the man on foot and followed him to the area of Nanaimo Street and Topaz Avenue where he attempted to hide in the back of a moving van. Police located and arrested him, after which they learned he had been banned from entering the shelter the week before after assaulting a different staff member.

The man faces recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and breach of undertaking.

The staff member suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the file remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

