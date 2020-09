Police and K9 unit responded to Monday incident

Victoria police responded to a report of a sexual assault near Harbour and Tyee roads on the Galloping Goose Trail Monday. (Google Maps)

A suspect was arrested after a reported sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail Monday.

The Victoria Police Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 that officers, including members of the VicPD K9 unit, responded to a sexual assault on the trail near Harbour and Tyee roads.

Police contained the area while they investigated. One suspect was arrested.

