Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Police are recommending drug trafficking and weapons charges after arresting three people Sunday afternoon.

Several Victoria Police Department divisions and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT)seized drugs, weapons, and several thousands of dollars in cash after executing a search warrant at a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility on Jan. 31.

Around 3 p.m., officers attempted to execute a search warrant related at a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. Three people in the suite did not cooperate with officers and barricaded themselves inside. After several hours, GVERT used a distraction device and arrested the people in the suite, two men and one woman.

Police searched the suite and seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash.

