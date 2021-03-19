VicPD arrested wanted man Leonard Michael Lecreux on the Galloping Goose Trail in Victoria on March 17.(Photo courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police arrest wanted man who was found armed, unconscious

Leonard Michael Lecreux was wanted on 17 previous charges, six new charges recommended

A man previously wanted on warrants was located and arrested on the Galloping Goose Trail in Victoria on March 17.

Leonard Michael Lecreux, the subject of a Jan. 6 alert, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and faces six new charges. An officer was called to the Tyee Road end of the Bay Street bridge where an unconscious man was sitting on the steps leading down to the trail, armed with a knife, VicPD reported.

Upon being disarmed and woken up, the report said, the man gave the officer a false name and tried unsuccessfully to run away. He was arrested and paramedics were called to transport him to hospital for an evaluation, given his prior unconscious state.

Investigators said the man was carrying bank and ID cards belonging to other people, stolen property and tools for breaking and entering – including lock picks – when he was taken into custody.

After his release from hospital he was transported to VicPD cells and fingerprinted, which confirmed him to be Lecreux. The man was already facing 17 charges relating to five separate warrants.

Previous charges included fraud, possession of controlled substances, theft over $5,000, theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and breach of court-ordered conditions. VicPD has recommended that six new charges be added after his arrest on Wednesday including obstruction and possession of stolen property.

Lecreux was held in custody awaiting a court appearance.

VicPD

