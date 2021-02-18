Victoria police arrest woman in mental health crisis

Victoria police arrested a woman in mental health crisis Wednesday morning after she reportedly threatened multiple people with a knife.

At approximately 9 a.m., police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue for a report that a woman armed with a knife was threatening other residents. Finding the woman in a hallway, multiple officers spoke with her and were able to convince her to drop the knife and surrender.

Police later learned that the woman had assaulted a man before they arrived, but he was not injured. Officers arrested the woman under the Mental Health Act and for assault with a weapon. She was transported to hospital and later released with conditions and a court date.

