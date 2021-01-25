Youth in police custody after kitchen knife call

A knife was recovered during the arrest, no injuries reported

A youth was taken into custody early Monday morning after Victoria Police Department was called to Pandora Avenue for reports of an armed man.

Police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 400-block of Pandora Avenue after multiple reports of someone stabbing a hallway floor and threatening to harm people.

Officers found a suspect and negotiated him into custody at gunpoint. A knife was recovered during the arrest. No one was physically injured.

The man was a guest of a resident who later told officers they had become uncomfortable with the suspect’s behaviour and asked him to leave, when he took a knife from their kitchen and began to threaten them. The resident got the suspect into the hallway and called 911.

After the arrest, officers identified the suspect as a youth who held in custody for court.

Anyone who has information but has not spoken with officers is asked to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: VicPD arrest man at gunpoint after firearm call

VicPD