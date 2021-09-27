Victoria officer allegedly struck during car chase on Pandora Avenue

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

About nine Victoria police cruisers are on scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday (Sept. 27) morning, as they attend to an incident in the area.

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident.

An onlooker at the scene told Black Press Media they saw the Victoria Police Department pursuing a black car that struck an officer positioned ahead of the chase. The suspect then collided with a dumpster.

The witness said the suspect was taken into custody by police.

Pandora Avenue is closed between Quadra and Vancouver streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.

