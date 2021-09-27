Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria officer allegedly struck during car chase on Pandora Avenue

Pandora Avenue closed between Vancouver and Quadra streets

About nine Victoria police cruisers are on scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday (Sept. 27) morning, as they attend to an incident in the area.

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident.

An onlooker at the scene told Black Press Media they saw the Victoria Police Department pursuing a black car that struck an officer positioned ahead of the chase. The suspect then collided with a dumpster.

The witness said the suspect was taken into custody by police.

Pandora Avenue is closed between Quadra and Vancouver streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.

READ ALSO: 3 active COVID-19 clusters in Greater Victoria schools

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Vote counts for North Island—Powell River riding now complete
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

Just Posted

Members of the black-tailed deer family appear to be most severely affected by adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. (Photo - Veronika Andrews)
Fast-spreading disease baffles wildlife experts

Back to school has been fraught with COVID-19 cases, with three clusters reported in Greater Victoria schools so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 active COVID-19 clusters in Greater Victoria schools

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria officer allegedly struck during car chase on Pandora Avenue

Artist Carey Newman’s design for the University of Victoria’s 2021 Orange Shirt Day T-shirts. (UVic Photo Services)
Greater Victoria marks Orange Shirt Day with in-person, streamed events