Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police are investigating after a large fight broke out downtown involving skateboards and bear spray.

On Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. police received a report that several young men were fighting and armed with bear spray and skateboards in the 1300-block of Wharf Street.

When police arrived, people dispersed but officers located two men they believe were key participants in the fight. The men were suffering non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics. Neither of the men would provide statements but police say video of part of the fight was shared online.

Police are asking anyone with video or information and has not yet spoken to police to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspects in series of bear spray attacks

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoriaVictoria Police Department