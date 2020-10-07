Victoria police broke up a fight downtown Tuesday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police are investigating after a large fight broke out downtown involving skateboards and bear spray.

On Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. police received a report that several young men were fighting and armed with bear spray and skateboards in the 1300-block of Wharf Street.

When police arrived, people dispersed but officers located two men they believe were key participants in the fight. The men were suffering non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics. Neither of the men would provide statements but police say video of part of the fight was shared online.

Police are asking anyone with video or information and has not yet spoken to police to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspects in series of bear spray attacks

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals survive throne speech confidence vote, with support of NDP
Next story
Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

Just Posted

Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

Oak Bay sailor dies from stroke suffered during solo adventure

Glenn Wakefield ‘died on his own terms,’ wife says

Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

Humpback found dead off Vancouver Island suffered blunt force trauma prior to its death

Hawkeye’s death adds to growing concern about ship strikes from both sides of border

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Beach fire debate sparks unprecedented response in Tofino

“It’s double what we received for cannabis and we did that over a several-month period.”

Most Read