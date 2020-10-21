Victoria police called to two seperate knife incidents at the same time

Victoria police were simultaneously called to two incidents of men armed with knives Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man armed with a knife in Centennial Square. When police were responding to that call, 911 call takers received a series of calls about second unrelated incident in Victoria’s Rock Bay neighbourhood involving a man with a knife chasing another man.

Patrol officers and the VicPD K9 unit responded to the second incident, and a man was taken into custody for breaching conditions. The victim was found to be uninjured but did not cooperate with officers. That incident remains under investigation.

Police are still searching for the man in the Centennial Square incident.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department