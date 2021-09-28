Victoria police charge Nanaimo man after officer hit by stolen car on Monday

A Nanaimo man has been charged after a Victoria officer was struck by a stolen vehicle on Sept. 27. Shown is Victoria police at the scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

A Nanaimo man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and dangerous driving after a Victoria officer was struck by a stolen vehicle on Monday.

VicPD arrested one person at the scene after an officer was struck in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday morning. A witness at the scene told Black Press Media they saw the Victoria Police Department pursuing a black car before an officer was struck.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, police said the officer was released from hospital and is recovering at home.

VicPD has charged a 27-year-old Nanaimo man with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He remains in custody and has a court date in Victoria on Oct. 4, according to B.C. court services.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

