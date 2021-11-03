Victoria Police Department announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all staff members

Department members not fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will need to undergo regular testing

Victoria police announced Wednesday that its department members will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the middle of the month if they want to avoid being subject to regular testing.

VicPD staff – including officers, civilian staff, special municipal constables, volunteers and contractors – were notified on Wednesday that they’ll have to either submit proof of full vaccination or begin regular COVID-19 antigen testing starting on Nov. 15.

“I know that most of our staff are fully vaccinated and have the B.C. Vaccine Card,” Chief Del Manak said in a news release. “That said, we need to confirm the safety of our staff and the public, and will implement rapid testing for those that are not fully vaccinated.”

The announcement comes one day after the City of Victoria said all of its employees will need to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated by early next year.

Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and Central Saanich have all announced vaccine requirements for their staff in the past week. The Capital Regional District announced a similar policy for its staff in mid-October.

