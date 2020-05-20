The Victoria Police Department has relaunched an app to help the public stay connected in case of an emergency. (VicPD handout)

Victoria Police Department revamps app to help public stay connected in case of emergency

VicPD Connect provides push notifications in case of public emergency, high-risk missing person

The Victoria Police Department updated and rebranded its mobile app to help address the ongoing need to issue alerts about high-risk missing people, area-specific crimes and COVID-19-related updates.

VicPD Connect provides push-based notifications. In the event of an active public emergency, police will use the VicPD Connect app, along with other public notification systems and social media to notify the public with what they need to know to stay safe.

READ ALSO: Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

The app also provides users with the ability to submit crime reports and traffic complaints, get the most recent community updates and submit tips to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

READ ALSO: Business break and enters up 567 per cent during pandemic: Victoria police

After several years of offering the mobileVicPD app, the department turned to “internal experts” to develop the most recent version. “The internally developed app was created at a cost savings,” reads a release.

The VicPD Connect app is available for free on the Google Play and the Apple store. For more information about the app visit vicpd.ca/vicpdconnect.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor
Next story
Long weekend passengers down 80 per cent on main BC Ferries routes

Just Posted

Sooke Fire Rescue gears up for wildfire season

Residents encouraged to clear area around home of combustible debris as wildfire season begins

Langford soccer club sells branded face masks to help feed those in need

Pacific FC works with local restaurants, City of Langford

Long weekend passengers down 80 per cent on main BC Ferries routes

Health minister says those staying home are helping province move into phase two

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Nearly 300 tickets issued to drivers in Greater Victoria

Western Lacrosse Association cancels season for Victoria Shamrocks

Mann Cup cancelled for 2020

Canadian snowpack gets thinner every decade: Environment Canada study

Much of what used to come down as snow now happens as rain

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Reader’s Lens

Reader’s Lens Photographer Ashley Ensor snapped this photo of the Sooke Potholes.… Continue reading

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

Most Read