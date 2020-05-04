VicPD is investigating after a driver returned home to find a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of their vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

VicPD seeks dash cam footage from Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4

A driver called police after discovering a 10-inch metal arrow embedded in their vehicle Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4 around 11 a.m., for a report of an arrow shot into a vehicle. According to a VicPD release, the driver was stopped at a red light on Cook Street southbound when they heard a loud noise they thought was a rock hitting the car. When the driver got home, they noticed a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court

The driver didn’t see anyone shoot the arrow and police would like to speak with anyone with information about this incident, or with dashcam footage of the Cook Street and Pandora Avenue around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 (press #1 to speak with the report desk) or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health warns of spike in drug overdoses

Just Posted

Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Search and rescue say she has minor head injury following 15-foot drop

Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

VicPD seeks dash cam footage from Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4

Island Health warns of spike in drug overdoses

Health authority says drug poisonings on the rise the last three days

Hikers, walkers urged to keep distance as Sooke parks reopen

Whiffin Spit and Marine Boardwalk most popular areas for park users

Sooke craft beer producers brew through COVID-19 storm

Dawn Gibson | Sooke News Mirror Beer appears to be “recession-proof,” Sooke… Continue reading

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

False complaint about non-compliance of COVID-19 rules prompts warning from First Nation authority

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Most Read