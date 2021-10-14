Victoria police investigating spray paint vandalism as hate crime

Police seeking witnesses, video of the incident that occurred on Oct. 4 or 5

Victoria police are asking for witnesses and video of vandalism that happened last week that has elements of a hate crime. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are asking for witnesses and video of vandalism that happened last week that has elements of a hate crime.

On Oct. 5, officers were called to the 700-block of Pembroke Street after a resident of the area reported that two vehicles had been vandalized with spray paint. The targeting and vandalism meet the standard of investigating it as a hate-motivated incident or hate crime, VicPD said.

Police added that such targeting is illegal in Canada and they’re trying to identify the suspect(s) involved.

VicPD is asking anyone who was in the area or has video footage of the 700-block of Princess Avenue or the 700-block of Pembroke Street between 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and noon on Oct. 5 to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Lane closed northbound on TCH due to crash at Kilmalu/Cobble Hill Road

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD