Victoria police investigating sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

Police, paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive person early Wednesday

Victoria police are investigating what they’re calling a “sudden death” of a person found in Beacon Hill Park this morning.

Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics attended the park shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report about an unresponsive person. Police later confirmed the person has died.

Traffic on Dallas Road, between Cook and Douglas streets, is temporarily closed while the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

