Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police

Police investigated after pipe found in grass on Christmas Day

A suspicious device found on the ground in James Bay Friday afternoon has been deemed safe without incident, say Victoria police.

Patrol officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) investigated after a witness found a pipe in the grass with what appeared to be a fuse sticking out of it. The device was found in the grass at Dallas Road and Menzies Street around noon.

By 3:45 p.m. police determined the object was not a risk. Nearby residents may have heard loud noises while they resolved the issue. Police thank the public for avoiding the blocked off area while they investigated.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incidentt is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

