Victoria police look to return stolen items following arrest of squatters

Victoria police are hoping to reunite an assortment of pricey items with their owners after seizing the stolen goods during an arrest Saturday morning.

On May 15, officers were called to the 900-block of View Street for a report of squatters in a building set for demolition. There, they found a man and a woman living with a variety of stolen items. They were arrested for break and enter and possession of stolen property.

While officers were investigating, the woman began to show signs of an overdose and she was transported to hospital.

Police are now looking for the rightful owners of TaylorMade golf clubs, Dewalt and Stihl power tools, Arc’teryx jackets, cell phones and a MacBook Pro. They also seized a number of weapons, including a replica firearm, knives, a machete and a stun baton.

Anyone who recognizes one of the items or who has information about the incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

