Victoria police looking for driver of truck that nearly missed kids before crashing in Esquimalt

The truck’s driver, a man, fled the scene after the truck crashed into a house’s fence

Police are looking for the driver of this truck after it nearly hit a group of kids in Esquimalt on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police)

Police are seeking dashcam and surveillance footage after a white truck narrowly missed a group of children before it crashed in Esquimalt Thursday afternoon.

Police say the truck was driving at a high speed on Lampson Street around 1:45 p.m. when the driver lost control and swerved away from the group of children. The truck then crashed into the fence of a house near the intersection of Lampson Street and Old Esquimalt Road and the man driving ran off.

Esquimalt division officers and the integrated canine service officers are looking for the driver, who was alone in the truck.

None of the children were injured, but police don’t know if the driver was hurt in the crash as officers are still trying to locate and identify him.

ALERT | #Esquimalt Division Patrol & @ics_k9 are asking for your help locating the driver of a small white truck which lost control & crashed Old Esquimalt Road & Lampson Street, 1:45 pm today, narrowly missing nearby children. #yyj #yyjtraffic | https://t.co/jnjWvSw7Ac (1/3) — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 16, 2021

The truck is a small, white, two-door Mazda B-series pick-up with a white canopy and ladder rack. The man was last seen in the 800-block of Old Esquimalt Road and the 500- to 600-block of Head Street.

Officers are seeking surveillance and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. If you know the current location of the driver, police say to call 911.

Victoria