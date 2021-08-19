Victoria police looking for wanted man

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating and arrested David Hodgkinson, a wanted man.
Police said the 33-year-old is wanted for breaking and entering, possession of break and enter tools and breach of a release order.
He’s described as a Caucasian man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Hodgkinson is 5’6” and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
