Victoria police make arrest in Centennial Square stabbing

One man faces charges after a downtown Victoria stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Victoria police say the victim called 911 just after 12 a.m. Sept. 26 and reported he had been stabbed in Centennial Square. When police arrived they found the victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. A few hours later he was released with conditions, including that he not return to Centennial Square until he has appeared in court.

Police don’t believe the two men were known to each other at the time of the incident. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Centennial Square has been the site of several stabbings in 2020 as well as an undercover drug trafficking investigation that led to 16 arrests.

