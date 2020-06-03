One man has been arrested in connection with three fires set within a 10-minute time frame in James Bay the night of May 14. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police make arrest in connection to string of James Bay fires

50-year-old man faces recommended arson charges for May 14 fires

Police have arrested one man in connection to a string of suspicious James Bay fires set within 10 minutes of one another.

Oliver Govinda Peterson, 50, was arrested May 29 and faces three recommended arson charges. Victoria Police Department patrol officers worked with the Major Crime Unit and officers from Strike Force to locate and arrest Peterson, who they believe is behind three fires set in the early morning hours of May 14.

READ ALSO: Three fires reported in 10 minutes within one block sparks Victoria police investigation

At 3 a.m. on May 14, VicPD officers were responding to a suspicious construction bin fire near Michigan and Powell streets when they were alerted to a second suspicious fire in the 500-block of Government Street. There, police found the staircase of a heritage building on fire.

Only five minutes later, police were called to a third fire in the 200-block of Menzies Street, where a dumpster became fully engulfed in flames. That fire spread to a nearby wooden fence but officers used a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze.

The Victoria Fire Department helped police tackle all three fires and while there were no injuries, there was significant property damage.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating six more suspicious fires set over the long weekend


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VicPDVictoria Fire Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard
Next story
Victoria police searching for suspect after baseball bat assault

Just Posted

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Cyclists see potential and pitfalls in Sooke infrastructure

Getting from Sooke Road to Galloping Goose Trail a challenge for bike riders

Victoria police searching for suspect after baseball bat assault

Man assaulted in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Victoria police make arrest in connection to string of James Bay fires

50-year-old man faces recommended arson charges for May 14 fires

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Search and rescue crews help locate 62-year-old Nanoose Bay mountain biker

RCMP: Man got lost on trail and did right thing by calling for assistance

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

POLL: Are you sending your children back to school this month?

Classrooms looked decidedly different when students headed back to school for the… Continue reading

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Most Read